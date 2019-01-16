Businesses, community leaders meet in Columbus Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Businesses from around the area joined together Tuesday for Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
During the luncheon, leaders from UGA Business School along with a local community leaders took a look at the upcoming year for the state of Georgia and discussed goals for the year from an economic standpoint.
The Columbus area is down in terms of the entire state, but the state isn’t doing so bad nationally. Leaders expressed their plans for the future to see how to make the Columbus area grow as well as to keep the state up as well.
During the luncheon, there presentations and charts to explain some of the numbers that were being discussed. People who were in attendance got to hear a “forecast” for the year that they were quite happy with.
“The people who were here at the trade center, heard a very positive economic forecast from Dr. Errison and a local positive forecast from Dr. Humphries,” said Brian Sillitto, vice president of Columbus Economic Development. “It relates to and validates the work that we are all doing here in the Columbus region to increase prosperity for those that live here.”
The message is important to people because it affects not just businesses, but people. The number can help or hurt you when it comes to your wallet.
