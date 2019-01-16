Clouds & Rain Returning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we head into Thursday, clouds will be on the increase with a few isolated showers possible going into the late afternoon, evening, and during the nighttime hours. Friday will feature a foggy start, but some sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs both days in the low to mid 60s. The weekend will still bring our next good chance for rain, with showers moving in late Saturday into the overnight hours going into Sunday. Rainfall totals should be generally less than .75" for most folks. The bigger story is going to be the cold air that arrives after the rain moves out. Look for highs on Sunday to come very early in the day with temperatures dropping through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be very gusty as well and wind chill values will be down in the teens by early Monday morning. Highs will hold in the 40s through the day, but it will feel like the 20s and 30s in many spots. The cold air won't hang around for long, however, since we will warm into the 60s again by Wednesday and Thursday with our next chance for some rain then as well.