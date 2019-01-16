Construction work to begin along County Club Road in LaGrange; traffic delays expected

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange residents can expect traffic delays along County Club Road Wednesday due to construction work.
Crews will begin restriping the roadway from the roundabout to Pine Tree Drive on County Club Road. Workers will then narrow the roadway to accommodate the construction of The Thread and to repave the roadway.
Drivers are advised to use caution while in the area and expect traffic delays for the next several months.
The construction work is expected to be completed by fall 2019.
