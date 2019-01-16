CPD releases report of arrests, citations after taking measures to reduce crime during holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department reallocated some resources during the 2018 holiday season to concentrate on traffic related incidents and impaired drivers.
The department’s goal of the reallocation was to reduce the number of traffic related deaths in Muscogee County. The police department also assigned officers to patrol neighborhoods.
From Dec. 10 to Dec. 31, officers issued over 1,200 traffic citations and arrested 151 people for 414 charges, which included 91 people for DUI. There were no traffic fatalities reported.
The police department noted that during the holidays, there is often an increase in residential thefts and burglaries which brings certain challenges for law enforcement. Columbus police officers were reassigned from administrative duties to patrol neighborhoods to help reduce the number of home burglaries and packages being stolen from porches.
Officers patrolled neighborhoods in marked and unmarked cars. 23 people were arrested on 58 different charges and $24,000 in stolen property was recovered.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.