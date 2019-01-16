Fire crews on scene of house fire on Magnolia Ct. in Phenix City

Fire crews on scene of house fire on Magnolia Ct. in Phenix City
Fire crews on scene of house fire in Phenix City
By Alex Jones | January 16, 2019 at 1:06 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 1:23 PM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Phenix City.

Fire crews from Ladonia, Uchee Creek, Smiths Station and Russell County are battling the fire on Magnolia Ct.

The home is said to have been completely destroyed is being described as a total loss.

There is no word yet on if any injuries occurred.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information as it becomes available.

Keep with us on-air and online for the latest updates.

Fire crews on scene of house fire in Phenix City
Fire crews on scene of house fire in Phenix City ((Source: WTVM))

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.