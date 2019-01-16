Fire crews on scene of house fire on Magnolia Ct. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Phenix City.
Fire crews from Ladonia, Uchee Creek, Smiths Station and Russell County are battling the fire on Magnolia Ct.
The home is said to have been completely destroyed is being described as a total loss.
There is no word yet on if any injuries occurred.
