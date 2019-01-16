Former NFL player visits Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton for monthly lecture series

TALBOTTON, GA (WTVM) - Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton, Georgia held its monthly Dress for Success Lecture Series on Wednesday and welcomed a former NFL player as the guest speaker.
Tyrone Poole, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Carolina Panthers corner back, addressed the student body with affirmations and reminded them that even the best of the best may have to work harder.
“I think we all have a platform,” said Poole. “Everybody has a platform and it’s about you realizing your platform. Whenever you see institutions of higher learning, schools, and people doing things to increase the knowledge and awareness of every individual in their community, then we’re all on the same team--- trying to help the next person go to the next level.”
Poole is a native of LaGrange, Georgia and attended Fort Valley State University. He was a 2005 first round draft pick into the NFL and had a professional career in the league that spanned 14 years.
