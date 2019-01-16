GA man arrested for plotting attack on White House

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that investigators have arrested a Georgia man they believe planned to attack the White House.
According to Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, federal agents believe Hasher Taheb, 21, of Cumming, planned to use explosives to attack the White House and other “targets of opportunity” in Washington.
D.C. Federal prosecutors said in a news conference Wednesday that they believe Taheb planned to use an improvised explosive device in his attack.
Taheb has been charged with attempting to damage by means of explosive any building owned or leased by the United States government.
Investigators said there are no threats for North Georgia or for the Super Bowl in Atlanta, which is set to happen in a couple of weeks.
Terrorism investigators said the investigation started after a tip from a community in Forsyth County.
The Joint Terrorism Task Force said the investigation is ongoing.
