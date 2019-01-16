MCSD to provide jobs to Columbus State University College of Education graduates

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Spring graduates from Columbus State University’s College of Education will now have a guaranteed job in the Muscogee County School District. It’s all through a unique partnership between both entities.
CSU and the school district’s new venture will include a guaranteed teaching contract. That means CSU’s more than 100 College of Education graduates each year could be teaching your students in the near future.
“70 percent of the teachers in the school district are from Columbus State University," said CSU Provost Deborah Bordelon. "And so the quality is there.”
The potential teachers only have to meet two requirements: pass the student teaching component of their degree and meet Georgia Professional Standards requirements. Both are already required just to graduate from CSU.
This new contract guarantee isn’t due to a shortage in teachers according to district. The reasoning is to increase awareness in choosing education as a career.
According to Mercedes Parham, the director of communications for the Muscogee County School District, “Those that are [new] coming into the field and meet these requirements as set by the state certification, we are welcoming them and opening up our arms to them to say ‘you have a place here, a guaranteed place here at the MCSD.’”
“Many of the teachers will have contracts in their field," Bordelon said. “But some of them may be teaching out of their field to fill a vacancy of someone who’s gone out on maternity leave until another position opens up.”
“We are preparing well qualified teachers," Bordelon said. "The students benefit in the school district when we are able to place a certified teacher in the classroom, so really it’s a win win situation.”
MCSD said the goal behind this program is clear, “we truly believe that the partnership with Columbus State University will shine a positive light on the field of education, and bring more people who have that expertise into the classrooms that our children truly deserve."
Now both CSU and the district said the goal is to increase awareness about education as a career, and this will not impact teachers wanting to come from other places than CSU.
