Midtown Coffee House in Columbus offering new drive-thru, walk-up option

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Midtown Coffee House in Columbus is kicking off the first week of its new drive-thru.
The drive-thru is in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street. The coffee house is now making it easier for customers to drive up or walk up to order their favorite latte or a delicious pastry.
Midtown Coffee has been at its original location for five years, and the owner says they just wanted to a way to bring the Midtown community together.
"We decided to have a coffee camper as a drive thru walk up option for our customers,” said Michael Maldomado, owner of Midtown Coffee. “Also, we are going to rent this out at night and weekends for events weddings, and catering, but it’s the same great coffee and same great baristas at Midtown Coffee."
The new Midtown Coffee House drive thru is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
