Partial government shutdown could affect food assistance programs in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Should the partial government shutdown continue into February, local families who rely on the SNAP program to help cover costs may feel the pinch.
There is an uncertainly over funding for the supplemental nutrition assistance programs as the partial government shutdown continues.
“Food stamps come in handy because everybody has kids to feed and everyone isn’t in the position to work,” said one Columbus resident.
Those relying on assistance are guaranteed their February benefits early, but there is uncertainty about further payments.
One mother of two gets monthly food stamps to help support her family and is feeling in limbo.
“It’s a little frustrating because everything’s been at ease right now, I mean all of it is really supposed to be temporary,” said a Columbus resident.
According to Feeding America, more than 42 million people across the country receive SNAP benefits a year.
Meanwhile local food banks, like Feeding the Valley, are already preparing to step in if this shutdown showdown does not come to a halt soon.
“Should the shut down continue after that and the program not be funded we will be making arrangements for individuals to receive food camaraderies in lieu of their SNAP benefits at that time,” said Frank Shepard with Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
The mother of two says she is going to have to make this month stretch.
No matter how long the shutdown goes on, she says she will everything she can to make sure her children eat.
“I will not let my family go without so that means, if it does continue through next month, then picking up a second job or something like that until I can get a permanent thing going for myself, then that’s what I’m going to have to do,” said a Columbus resident.
Next months, benefits should be seen by the Feb. 20 and the agency is advising you to plan out your food budget before hitting the grocery store.
