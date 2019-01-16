Shaw High School embracing other cultures with week-long event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students at Shaw High School in Columbus will be getting a taste of other cultures with their brand-new Heritage Week.
Heritage Week will expose students to various cultures across the globe they may not have had any prior interaction with.
The students and staff will participate in activities celebrating and showcasing other cultures.
The very first Heritage Week has been organized by a Shaw High School student and will take place during the week of Jan. 14 to Jan. 18.
Their activities include:
Monday, Jan. 14: Students will complete a heritage questionnaire to track their background and learn where their ancestors came from.
Tuesday, Jan. 15: Around the World Scavenger Hunt. Students will scan QR codes around the school to learn facts about the countries.
Wednesday, Jan. 16: Students will create flags from different countries to be pieced together to make a mural.
Thursday, Jan. 17: Students will dress up in clothing that represents their heritage for a “Trip Around the World.”
Friday, Jan. 18: Students and staff will “pass the plate” as they bring in dishes from various cultures.
