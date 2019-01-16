Teen suspect linked to Columbus thefts and murder appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Nearly one month after a fatal shooting, and days after officially being charged, 17-year-old Jaquavis Richardson plead not guilty.
Richardson is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Jaquan Harris.
Investigators believe Richardson and another individual went to the Edgewood area in a stolen car where there was some kind of altercation.
Court testimony revealed Richardson was in a car shortly before shots rang out from the vehicle.
But the motive and what lead to deadly shots being fired is still unclear.
Richardson’s defense attorney says there is not enough evidence to charge his client with murder.
“There’s no allegation that my client was driving that vehicle, no allegation that my client was the shooter in that vehicle, at least he has not been identified as, no one has pointed and said he was the one that was shooting. The net of what we have is mere presence,” said Richardson’s defense attorney, William Kendrick.
Investigators believe Richardson is a member of the Zohannon street gang and involved in a number of car break-ins, and car thefts around the city.
One case where a sheriff’s deputy’s pistol was reportedly stolen from a personal car. Police also believe this same gun was used to shoot and kill Harris.
While police are hoping to put together a strong case, Kendrick says the evidence that his client was directly involved in this case is not substantial.
“We’ve heard no evidence about the connection between these individuals. there wasn’t any evidence presented in the preliminary hearing. Of course we respect the court's ruling, and respect the case put on by the state, but mere presence does not make party to a crime,” said Kendrick.
The judge ruled there was probable cause in the case.
The case has been bound over to Superior Court.
Richardson was given no bond.
