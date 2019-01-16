Skip to content
January 16, 2019 at 1:53 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 1:55 PM
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
The Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution declares “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
