Turning sunnier and milder for mid-week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Freezing cold to greet you on the way out the door Wednesday morning, but that will seem tame in comparison to the frigid air settling in early next week. In the meantime, the breaks of sunshine yesterday give way to abundant blue skies for Hump Day, helping us rebound close to 60 this afternoon.
By Thursday afternoon, more clouds move in again though, bringing a chance of a few showers late in the day into Friday. Despite 30s on tap again tomorrow morning, temperatures trend milder as we go toward the first half the weekend. But by Sunday, expect a shock to the system. Our next rainmaker arrives later Saturday, ushering in rain and thunderstorms before the coldest air of the winter season descends upon the Southeast. Temperatures will drop drastically throughout the day Sunday as rain clears out, putting us in at least the 20s by Monday morning.Factoring in the blustery winds to accompany the exiting system, wind chills will drop easily into the teens. Bottom line: looking sunny but windy and frigid for Martin Luther King Day.
Past Monday, clouds slowly filter back in and we turn a little warmer before the next round of rain arrives by NEXT Wednesday.
