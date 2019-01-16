Turning sunnier and milder for mid-week

By Thursday afternoon, more clouds move in again though, bringing a chance of a few showers late in the day into Friday. Despite 30s on tap again tomorrow morning, temperatures trend milder as we go toward the first half the weekend. But by Sunday, expect a shock to the system. Our next rainmaker arrives later Saturday, ushering in rain and thunderstorms before the coldest air of the winter season descends upon the Southeast. Temperatures will drop drastically throughout the day Sunday as rain clears out, putting us in at least the 20s by Monday morning.Factoring in the blustery winds to accompany the exiting system, wind chills will drop easily into the teens. Bottom line: looking sunny but windy and frigid for Martin Luther King Day.