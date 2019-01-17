Columbus Tech and colleges across Georgia sponsoring art contest for K-12 students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College along with its sister colleges across the state is sponsoring an art contest for students in grades K-12.
The Manufacturers Appreciation Week contest is a way for young people to creatively express themselves while learning about the industry.
The contest has different groups by grade level. All entries have to be on 11 by 17-inch paper and somehow portray manufacturing specific to Georgia.
The entries are due by Feb. 18.
For more information, call 706-649-1449 or 404-253-2806.
