Columbus Tech and colleges across Georgia sponsoring art contest for K-12 students
By Olivia Gunn | January 16, 2019 at 9:32 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 9:37 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College along with its sister colleges across the state is sponsoring an art contest for students in grades K-12.

The Manufacturers Appreciation Week contest is a way for young people to creatively express themselves while learning about the industry.

The contest has different groups by grade level. All entries have to be on 11 by 17-inch paper and somehow portray manufacturing specific to Georgia.

The entries are due by Feb. 18.

For more information, call 706-649-1449 or 404-253-2806.

