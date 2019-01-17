Columbus tennis coach receives lifetime achievement award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus tennis coach is the recipient of a tennis lifetime achievement award.
Judy Pearce, executive director of the Columbus Regional Tennis Association (CORTA), is the recipient of the Ruth Ryner Lay Lifetime Achievement Award. She will be recognized at the USTA Georgia Community Tennis Development Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The Ruth Ryner Lay Award is given in recognition of one’s continuous and distinguished service in an unselfish, dedicated manner over the span of a lifetime. As executive director of CORTA, there has been a tremendous growth in participation and membership due to her development of adult and junior programs, leagues, and tournaments.
“It may be in my honor, but it has not been me. It’s been all the people that I have worked with, “said Pearce.
Pearce was first introduced to the game by tennis professional, Roger Pearce, who later became her husband. This was the beginning of her next 33 years of commitment to the development of tennis programs.
The newest complex at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center is named The Judy & Roger Pearce Tennis Center.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.