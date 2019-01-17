CPD offering increased reward for information in the murder of Columbus teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An increased reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of a Columbus teen.
On January 16, 2017, Columbus police were dispatched to Bull Creek Apartments in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Destiny Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds.
She died from her injuries at Midtown Medical Center.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for Nelson’s murder.
The murder investigation indicates that Nelson’s death was due to a botched gang retaliation for the shooting death of Dominique Horton on January 5, 2017 near the 300 block of 32nd Avenue
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4367.
