Girls, Inc. inviting people to go ‘over the edge’ with new fundraiser

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new fundraiser for Girls, Inc. is not for the faint of heart.
Participants will go ‘over the edge’ as they rappel down the Carmike Building in Columbus.
The adrenaline junkies will have to raise at least $1,000 for the organization before they can climb down the side of the 60 foot building.
Over the Edge, the company hosting the event for Girls, Inc., has been doing the event for 13 years with more than 54,000 people across the country participating.
The event is very safe as each participant will use a full-body harness and helmet.
News Leader 9′s Cheryl Renee is taking part and will be going over the edge for the March 16.
For more information on how to take participate in the event, visit their website or their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.