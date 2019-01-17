Internatioanl children’s choir visits Columbus during U.S. tour

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An international children’s choir made a stop in Columbus on Wednesday.
The Children of the World International Choir visited Edgewood Baptist Church as part of its 2018-2019 Refuge + Strength tour. The choir was founded by humanitarian organization, World Help.
The choir has been touring America for over two decades.
This year, children have come from as far as Uganda and Nepal to sing, dance, and tell stories of the refugee children whom are largely forgotten. After the tour ends, the children return to their home countries, where their education up to the university level is sponsored by World Help.
"We are an international children's choir. We have 15 kids from three different countries who are performing to raise awareness in support for children living in poverty around the world," said Keith Eshleman, team leader of the choir.
"We're helping children without sponsors find someone here in America who can support them on a monthly basis to help provide for their needs---schooling clothes, shelter, education, and most importantly, get to learn about Jesus Christ," said Kayla Eshleman, another team leader of the choir.
The tour runs for 10 months all over the United States.
