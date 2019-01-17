3 LaGrange firefighters injured in Labor Day fire named honorary team captains for Atlanta Falcons

LAGRABNGE, GA (WTVM) - Some of the LaGrange firefighters who were injured in a massive house fire on Labor Day 2018 were in a for a big surprise at a recent football game.
If being invited to the Falcon’s final home game of the 2018 season wasn’t enough, Lt. Josh Williams, Lt. Jonathon Williamson, and Jordan Avera were made honorary team captains. The trio walked out with the players for the game’s opening coin toss.
The LaGrange Fire Department sends a huge thank you to the Atlanta Falcon’s organization for the kindness shown to the firefighters.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.