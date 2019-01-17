Lee Co., GA man arrested with $9K+ of spice in Columbus, charged with trafficking

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man from Lee County, Georgia has been arrested in Columbus with a large amount of drugs.
33-year-old Darrell Antonio Ball was taken into custody on Hamilton Rd. at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found 970.2 grams of spice, a synthetic cannabis-like drug, which has a street value of $9,702.
Officers also seized two THC vape vials, a glass marijuana pipe, white plastic bag with an American flag on it and nearly $400 in cash.
Ball has been charged with possession and use of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance and excessive vehicle tint, which police reports say was at 16 percent.
A Florida woman, 34-year-old Monique Felicia Pryor, was also arrested alongside Ball. Pryor has been charged with open container.
Ball remains in the Muscogee County Jail, but Pryor has been released. Both are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 18 at 2:00 p.m.
