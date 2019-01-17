Lee Co., GA man arrested with $9K+ of spice in Columbus, charged with trafficking

Darrell Antonio Ball, arrested for trafficking spice
By Alex Jones | January 17, 2019 at 9:35 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 9:39 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man from Lee County, Georgia has been arrested in Columbus with a large amount of drugs.

33-year-old Darrell Antonio Ball was taken into custody on Hamilton Rd. at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 970.2 grams of spice, a synthetic cannabis-like drug, which has a street value of $9,702.

Officers also seized two THC vape vials, a glass marijuana pipe, white plastic bag with an American flag on it and nearly $400 in cash.

Ball has been charged with possession and use of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance and excessive vehicle tint, which police reports say was at 16 percent.

A Florida woman, 34-year-old Monique Felicia Pryor, was also arrested alongside Ball. Pryor has been charged with open container.

Monique Felicia Pryor
Monique Felicia Pryor ((Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office))

Ball remains in the Muscogee County Jail, but Pryor has been released. Both are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 18 at 2:00 p.m.

