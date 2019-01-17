Man accused of making homemade bomb in sushi restaurant

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI/CNN) - A man in Iowa says he wanted to make a point by allegedly assembling a bomb in plain sight.
Police say he did that at a sushi restaurant Tuesday night. He told police he was just trying to raise a red flag.
"I had no idea," said Nam Tran, owner of Akebono restaurant.
Police say that the customer, Ivory Washington, made a homemade hand grenade. He then called police dispatch to tell them he was at the restaurant making the deadly explosive.
At first, he claimed it was fake.
"It was legit," said Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines police. "We tested it to see if it would explode. It did."
Parizek says the suspect claimed he wanted to see if anybody would notice.
"He gave us a story where he is extremely frustrated with our world today and believes that people don't take these types of threats seriously," Parizek said, "so he was going to make a point that he could sit somewhere and construct a device and hopefully, somebody would call police."
He may have called police himself, but the suspect had garnered attention at the restaurant. Tran and other employees say they noticed Washington acting strange.
"He kept wandering around different tables, (and he would) sit down, g to the electric outlet and plug in some device, a phone jack or something," Tran said. "And (he would) go up to the bar a few times and ask to throw some trash away."
Washington was later charged with possession of an explosive material. His bond was set at $25,000.
Tran says police spent a lot of time questioning Washington in the restaurant, but they never closed. And it's back to sushi as usual.
"Normal, we're back to business!" he said.
