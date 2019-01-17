Man wanted for 1985 murder indictment in Chambers County arrested in Puerto Rico

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A man who was indicted in a 1985 murder in Chambers County, Alabama has been taken into custody.
Pike is accused of beating and shooting Calvin Lee Irwin.
57-year-old David Anthony Pike made bond nearly 34 years ago on the capital murder case and has been eluding law enforcement since that time, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Pike was arrested Thursday morning in San Juan, Puerto Rico for allegedly forging his passport.
Several agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service, the postal service, and National Security Inspections Service confirmed that Pike was using an alias and was wanted in Chambers County.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.