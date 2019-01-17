PAWS Humane pet experts advising to bring pets inside as freezing temperatures approach

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With cold temperatures moving back into the Chattahoochee Valley, pet experts are giving tips to help keep pets safe.
The dangers of hypothermia are real and could cost them their life. If your pet starts shivering and acting strange while in your backyard or on a walk, bring them inside right away and wrap them in a warm blanket.
This is the perfect time to play dress up by throwing a sweater or booties on them to help keep their body temperatures normal.
“We normally say 101 plus or minus a degree is an animal’s normal body temperature, when it starts dropping in the 90s those low 90s, they are hypothermic,"said Shayla Hogue a PAWS vet technician.
If you can’t bring them all the way inside, make a warm pallet in the basement or garage with a little heater. If you do choose to leave them outside, insulate a dog house with a heat lamp.
“Make sure there is some sort of protection between the heat lamp and the animal, you don’t want them jumping up and burning themselves on it, but just insulation along those walls along with some warmer insulating bedding is going to be helpful,”said Hogue.
Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells. Washing them too often can remove essential oils and increase developing dry and flaky skin.
Make sure they have plenty of water to drink will help keep them well hydrated and in perfect shape.
Keep in mind if you have stray cats or dogs roaming around, give your car a nice tap in the mornings just in case something is sleeping near the engine.
