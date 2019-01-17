Rain and Clouds Return

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite the sunshine set to overcome the patchy fog this morning, clouds gradually move back into the Valley today, setting the stage for a more unsettled pattern heading into the weekend. Southwesterly winds back in place will funnel in a little more moisture to the Southeast, bringing a chance for a few showers later today into Friday. Although the days ahead feature more clouds than sun, temperatures trend milder into the first part of the weekend with 60s on tap each afternoon.
Better rain chances arrive on Saturday as a potent low pressure system heads toward the Eastern U.S. Showers look to arrive as early as the afternoon hours with some lingering into the evening and overnight hours. Can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms in the mix as well. Once any heavy rain clears out by early Sunday morning, the infamous Arctic blast will arrive to the Valley, bringing blustery conditions and the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will plummet throughout the day Sunday with wind chills in the teens by Monday morning. Though MLK Day will feature plenty of sunshine, you’ll have to contend with the bitter cold.
The pattern turns more active again by the middle of next week as another rainmakers descends toward the Southeast, though temperatures for now don’t look nearly as frigid behind next week’s system. Bottom line: make those cold weather preps for later in the holiday weekend!
