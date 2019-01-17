Rain and Clouds Return

Better rain chances arrive on Saturday as a potent low pressure system heads toward the Eastern U.S. Showers look to arrive as early as the afternoon hours with some lingering into the evening and overnight hours. Can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms in the mix as well. Once any heavy rain clears out by early Sunday morning, the infamous Arctic blast will arrive to the Valley, bringing blustery conditions and the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will plummet throughout the day Sunday with wind chills in the teens by Monday morning. Though MLK Day will feature plenty of sunshine, you’ll have to contend with the bitter cold.