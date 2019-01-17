Studies: Antarctica losing 252 billion tons of ice a year, oceans hotter than ever

(CNN) - A pair of dire new reports show that right now the world has both the warmest oceans and the greatest loss of Antarctic ice ever measured.
The 2018 record for ocean temperature broke the one set just the year before, continuing a dramatic and dangerous pattern of warming water temperatures, according to international scientists.
A University of California-Irvine study also found Antarctica is now losing 252 billion tons of ice per year, a huge jump from about 40 years ago, when it lost 40 billion tons a year.
Most of the increase has occurred in just the last 20 years.
"This is just the beginning,” said Eric Rignot, a UC Irvine professor who authored the study. “We know that the system will eventually lose more and more ice with time, so it was sort of a wake-up call "
Rignot said the most significant discovery is where the ice is melting.
Ice loss has been well-documented in west Antarctica but now the east, once thought to be less vulnerable to climate change, is melting too.
"Imagine a big balloon of water above your house, and you find a couple of leaks,” he said. “And some years later you realize it's not just a couple of leaks, there are leaks almost everywhere, and at some point that balloon is going to fall apart."
The result could be catastrophic.
To help stave off more melt, Rignot said we must take significant steps to reduce the world’s carbon output.
"As soon as possible, to alleviate the worst-case scenario,” he said. “It can still be done."
Scientists say the top five years of ocean heat have all come in the last five years.
Those same scientists published a study last week showing that oceans are warming faster than previously thought.
