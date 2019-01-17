Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

As our next weather maker approaches from the west on Friday, winds will shift out of the south bringing in warm & moist air into the Chattahoochee Valley. Generally expect to see plenty of clouds once again, and a few isolated showers as well. Saturday will start off warm, and can’t rule out highs reaching 70F out ahead of our next cold front, with a few showers in the morning hours. The cold front will move into the Valley by Saturday evening, and with it will be a line of showers and thunderstorms. A couple of storms could be strong, but overall ingredients do not support severe weather. Temps will fall in dramatic fashion after the cold front passes, and we’ll struggle to reach 50F on Sunday & Monday. A hard freeze is expected on Sunday night with lows dropping down into the low to mid 20s, so remember to protect those pipes, plants, and pets. Another light freeze is expected Monday night, but it won’t be as severe as Sunday night. Temperatures will quickly thaw out mid week as another system brings us rain, before we turn cold once again towards the end of next week.