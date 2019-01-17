Two suspects arrested in murder of Seale couple initially believed to have died in a fire

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the murder of a Seale couple who were initially believed to have died in a house fire.
22-year-old Darius Sullivan and a 34-year-old Joshua James Pickard have been arrested for the murders of 65-year-old William Perry and his partner, 50-year-old Deborah Peay.
Autopsy revealed that both Perry and Peay had been shot and killed prior to the fire. Pathologists were able to determine that neither body had smoke in the lungs or esophagus.
The two suspects reportedly lived together in a trailer park, but had no known blood relation.
Police have also recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon.
The suspects are believed to have went into the home to commit a burglary. Food, beer and a vehicle were stolen from the residence.
Pickard also has an outstanding warrant for probation violation out of Arkansas.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.