Warming facilities to open in Columbus due to expected extreme winter weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Temporary warming facilities will be available in Columbus due to expected extreme winter weather.
From 7 a.m. January 20 to 2:30 p.m. January 21, the Safehouse located inside Rose Hill Methodist Church will be open. No one will be turned away.
The Verge Church will also be open Monday night as a warming station. The church’s van picks up downtown on both sides of Whitewater Express.
Rose Hill Methodist Church is located at 2101 Hamilton Rd. Columbus, GA 31904.
