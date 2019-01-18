Best Buy in Columbus moving from Manchester Expy. location

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Best Buy store in Columbus is moving.
Best Buy will move from its Manchester Expressway location to the former H.H. Gregg building in Columbus Park Crossing.
A store representative said the new location will be much easier for shoppers to access.
An opening date for the new Best Buy location has not been confirmed, but shoppers can expect it to be in early summer 2019. The move leaves some people to wonder what might happen to Kadie the cow, which has stood in front of the building since Kinnett Dairy was selling milk there.
