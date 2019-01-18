Carvana online used car dealer expands to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A company that offers people a unique way for buying, financing, and selling used cars has expanded to Columbus.
Carvana allows customers to shop from more than 15,000 vehicles on its website, carvana.com. In as little as 10 minutes from home or a mobile device, customers can shop, finance, purchase, and sell their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon as next day vehicle delivery.
Carvana representatives say customers save valuable time and money by shopping online and gaining access to a great selection and prices.
“Our prices are set. There are no negotiating and haggling. We don’t charge dealership fees--- those extra things you might get from going to a dealership. It can all be done from home or your mobile device,” said Amy O’Hara with Carvana.
The company says every Carvana vehicle comes with seven-day return policy. Columbus is the fourth market in Georgia where Carvana is now offered.
