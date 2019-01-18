City of Auburn announces schedule changes for MLK Holiday

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn City Hall and most City facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Auburn Public Library will also be closed and all garbage, trash, and recycling pickup routes will be delayed by one day throughout the week. All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed with exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center.
Public Safety services including police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules.
