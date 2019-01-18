City of LaGrange announces MLK holiday trash pickup schedule

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange will be closed in observance of the MLK, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 21.
All garbage and recycling pickup days will be pushed back by one day.
Monday pickups will be picked up on Tuesday. Wednesday’s route will be run on Thursday. Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Friday.
The LaGrange Police Department and the LaGrange Fire Department will remain open.
Citizens are asked to place their bins the night before scheduled pickup or by 7:00 a.m. that morning.
For more information, call LaGrange City Sanitation at (706) 883-2100.
