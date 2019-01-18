CSU to offer new nexus degree in cybersecurity

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University could soon offer a new cybersecurity degree.
The nexus degree in cybersecurity in financial technology could be available as early as fall 2019, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and schools Commission on Colleges.
The 60-credit hour degree with emphasize hands on learning to prepare students for a career in cybersecurity.
“Our steadfast commitment to innovative workforce development is strengthened even further through the launch of this Nexus degree in Cybersecurity in Financial Technology,” said CSU Provost Deborah Bordelon. “Students who complete this program will have a solid cybersecurity foundation and be well-prepared to enter into financial technology fields. The benefits of a well-prepared workforce in this area will be realized by our industry partners and our local, regional, national and international communities.”
The program will allow students to learn how to monitor CSU’s network and investigate and resolve suspicious activities.
The nexus degree in cybersecurity in financial technology will be the second nexus degree offered by the college.
