CSU to offer new nexus degree in cybersecurity

“Our steadfast commitment to innovative workforce development is strengthened even further through the launch of this Nexus degree in Cybersecurity in Financial Technology,” said CSU Provost Deborah Bordelon. “Students who complete this program will have a solid cybersecurity foundation and be well-prepared to enter into financial technology fields. The benefits of a well-prepared workforce in this area will be realized by our industry partners and our local, regional, national and international communities.”