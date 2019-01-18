Finances and new projects discussed during Phenix City State of the City address

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The 2019 Phenix City State of the City address was held Thursday at the Martin Idle Park Community Center.
Mayor Eddie Lowe and the city council leaders addressed Phenix City’s finances and credit rating as they talked about current projects that are underway. They look to bring more big projects to the city.
Lowe is focusing on all the new development that will soon be filling up around Phenix City like the new Aldi grocery store and Culvers restaurant. With so many projects, the mayor said he wants to show that the city is on top of all that activity.
Lowe is currently in his second term Thursday night marked his sixth state of the city address.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.