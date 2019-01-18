Ft. Benning hosts celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - As the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday approaches, Fort Benning soldiers and civilian came together in his honor on Thursday.
Everyone gathered to hear, “I’ve Been to a Mountaintop,” a speech once given by Martin Luther King Jr. and recited by Retired Sergeant First Class Danny Whitehead. The speech symbolizes what King went through in order to create peach on earth.
“It’s very emotional to me because I care about the people,” said Whitehead. “I care about the people that went before us. Some people had to die for me to stand here before you today and be able to talk---a black man here at Fort Benning, Georgia in front of an audience, I am elated about it.”
Whitehead has given many speeches at Fort Benning and is still and employee. He says he feels we still have a lot of work to do before King’s dream of Equality is realized.
