George W. Bush treats Secret Service team to pizza during shutdown

(Gray News) — Politics and pizza: the new power couple.
President George W. Bush fed some hungry Secret Service agents on Friday and also managed to throw some serious shade on Capitol Hill.
A photo posted to his Instagram account shows the 43rd president of the United States delivering a stack of pies to the crew providing security for the Bush family.
“@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them,” Bush said.
Then came the punchline.
“It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”
Ouch. Are you listening, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?
The jab comes as the government shutdown hits the one-month mark this weekend with no apparent end in sight.
