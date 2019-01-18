Gloomy Friday Before a Stormy and Eventually Frigid Weekend

Warmer and more humid air will continue to funnel into the Southeast over the next 24 hours ahead of the approaching storm system arriving tomorrow afternoon. Our best chance for seeing heavy rain and a few strong storms will be around 2-8 PM ET Saturday. The better ingredients for a severe weather threat lie to the west of the Valley, nevertheless make sure you stay weather alert tomorrow in case the incoming storms produce gusty winds or a weak isolated tornado. Once rain clears out Saturday evening, clouds will stick around through Sunday morning, but the weather turns blustery and frigid. Temperatures will drop drastically during the day Sunday with gusty winds capable of putting our wind chills in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens are even possible Monday morning, when a hard freeze is possible as temperatures fall into the 20s.