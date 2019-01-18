Health with Dr. Paula: Tips for starting the new year on the right foot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With the beginning of a new year comes a new slate for us to try to get healthy throughout the year.
Dr. Paula Walker-King dropped by News Leader 9 to give us five tips on how to improve our health and well-being in 2019.
Nutrition
Dr. Paula says we need to make sure we get more fruits and vegetables in our diets, really focusing on eating deeply pigmented fruits like blackberries, blueberries and pomegranates. She also says we need to eat more lean meats and make sure we’re baking them instead of frying them.
Beverages
We also need to make water our beverage of choice, cutting out soda, sweet tea, fruity drinks and lemonades to help our metabolism.
Regular Wellness Checkups
Dr. Paula also wants you to make sure you’re seeing your doctor regularly and getting the checkups you need to stay healthy. Once women hit 40, they need to be getting annual mammograms and pap smears. Both men and women need to get colonoscopies after 50 and it is very important to know the baseline of your cholesterol levels and get that checked every three to five years as well.
Exercise
We need to make sure we are getting at least 30 minutes of exercise each day to stay healthy.
Sleep
Getting enough sleep can improve our mental health, help our brains perform more efficiently and give you the energy you need to perform your everyday activities well.