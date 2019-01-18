'I have a gun’: Woman scares armed teens away from daughter’s home

PUEBLO, CO (KKTV/Gray News) – A mom armed with a gun scared off a group of teens who broke into her daughter’s Pueblo home on Wednesday.
The armed teens entered through the back door at about 2:30 p.m.
The suspects arrived at the victim’s home in a stolen car, broke in and took several items, including a gun, jewelry and keys to the homeowner’s car.
Surveillance footage shared with KKTV shows them in the act.
One of the suspects is even seen looking in the fridge as the group rummages through the house.
They eventually gather at the front window. That’s when they notice a woman coming toward the house.
That woman was the homeowner’s mom, who had noticed the door ajar.
She approached the house slowly, warning the criminals she had a gun.
“I’m glad I was warning them that I was coming in. This way, they wouldn’t surprise me,” she said.
The video shows the teens running out the back door. The woman, pistol in hand, cautiously makes her way into the home, shouting out warnings.
“I wasn’t afraid. I wasn’t scared. I was maybe ... it had to have probably been adrenaline,” she said.
The homeowner’s car was also taken. Her sister helped police find it about a mile away.
The nearby Sunset Park Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the incident, and students were held an extra half hour while police searched for the suspects.
One of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody. Investigators hope someone will know who the other two suspects are and where they are.
Police released pictures of some of the suspects on Thursday.
Pueblo Police are asking anyone with information on the crime or who the suspects are to call them at 719-553-2502.
