ICE detained Marine with PTSD after incident

(CNN) - A Hispanic U.S. citizen and Marine veteran spent days in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody late last year.
Lance Corporal Jilmar Ramos-Gomez served in the Marines from October 2011 to August 2014. He came home with numerous medals and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Last November, Ramos-Gomez pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge for an incident brought on by his PTSD, according to the ACLU.
A judge ordered him released on his own recognizance, but authorities in Kent County, MI, turned him over to ICE instead. ICE held him for three days.
His family and immigrant rights groups say it’s a case of racial stereotyping and want an explanation from authorities at ICE and Kent County, MI.
“It is incomprehensible that the Sheriff’s Department turned a vulnerable, mentally ill United States citizen over to ICE so that he could be deported from his country - a country for which he fought on the battle field,” the ACLU said in its letter to Kent County, MI, authorities.
“ICE officers worked in good faith with the information they had available at the time,” the agency said in a statement to WOOD-TV.
Ramos-Gomez isn’t the only U.S. citizen who’s ended up in ICE custody.
Last month, the ACLU and Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit over the detention of Peter Sean Brown, a U.S. citizen who was born in Philadelphia and ended up in ICE detention in Florida.
