LaGrange police investigating late-night shooting on Adamson St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is currently investigating a late-night shooting that took place on Adamson St.
Officers were called to the area of Adamson St. at approximately 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 17 in reference to a person being shot.
The victim was found to have been shot in the upper left thigh and right shoulder.
The victim was only able to tell investigators that as he was walking, a dark truck or SUV drove up to him and began shooting, striking him twice.
He was then taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
