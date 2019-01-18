Law enforcement reminds parents, children to be cautious of child predators at school bus stops

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sending your kids off to school everyday can be fearful for some parents with making sure they are safe from predators while walking to and from the school bus stop.
One of the biggest things is to make sure your child isn’t at the bus stop alone before and after school. That’s the most vulnerable time for a predator to target a child.
School bus stops all across the country can act as a favorite hunting ground for predators.
Lt. Joyce Fitzpatrick with the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit says teach your children to be aware of their surroundings and know what suspicious activity is, like sketchy vehicles you’ve never seen.
“The best thing to do is educate your children, get a description, and yell and scream if somebody is trying to snatch you or try to get you to get into a car,” says Dent Fitzpatrick.
It’s recommended to have a buddy system and to never walk alone.
One local middle schooler agrees.
“When you walk with a group, it just takes all the suspicions away and if they are watching you, it just lets them know you are with a group,” says Barrington Adams.
Most kids have smartphones and if they see something out of the ordinary, they should call their parents.
stay on the phone and describe what you see until they are safe in the house.
Dent Fitzpatrick says predators are not the only thing to look out for.
“Don’t think of stranger danger, it could be someone that’s a friend or a relative to the family who can abduct your children too. So, you just have to know your environment and know what your parents have told you," says Dent Fitzpatrick.
Parents have to work and can’t always watch their kids at the bus stop, so create a neighborhood watch with other parents and take turns.
With kids having smartphones, parents should sit them down and create a safe word to text when something just doesn’t seem right.
