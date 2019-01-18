Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning of jury duty phone scam

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam regarding jury duty.
The scam is directing people to go to the sheriff’s office, located at 1900 Frederick Road, to sign a form claiming they did not receive summons.
The call also gives different phone numbers to call when you’re en route to the sheriff’s office. Officials say these phone number are to the scammers.
The sheriff’s office is reminding citizens that all notices regarding jury duty in Lee County are sent by mail. Citizens are urged to never give out personal information or send money over the phone.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.