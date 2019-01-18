2 organizations in Columbus partner for MLK service day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two organizations in Columbus continued a 16-year tree-planting tradition on Friday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.
The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission and Trees Columbus, Inc. planted nine 15-gallon oak trees on the playground at Forrest Road Elementary School. 27 student volunteers and adult volunteers from the organization participated in the planting.
Organizers say these trees will be enjoyed by the future generations of students at Forrest Road Elementary.
