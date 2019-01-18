Outreach program in Columbus opening food pantry to federal employees affected by government shutdown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A community food and clothing bank in Columbus will open its food pantry on Wednesday, January 23 to serve federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
The St. Anne Community Outreach food and clothing bank’s food pantry will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals requesting assistance must provide a federal employee identification card.
Eligible federal employees are eligible to receive a week of groceries for themselves and their families.
The primary mission of St. Anne Community Outreach is to provide food and clothing to those in great need or in emergency situations.
St. Anne Community Outreach is located at 1820 Box Road. For more information about the program, call 706-568-1592.
