Police recommend charges against woman seen dragging dog with electric scooter

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET/CNN) – A dog was left with bloody paws after a woman was seen dragging it behind her while riding an electric scooter.
Bakersfield Police are recommending charges against the woman, identified as Elaine Rosa, a 39-year-old licensed psychologist.
A representative with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Rosa was a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison beginning on Jan. 3, 2018, and that her contract was terminated on Jan. 7, 2019, just one day after the scooter incident took place.
The Bakersfield Police Department and Animal Control officers responded to a report of animal cruelty in central Bakersfield on Jan. 6.
Witnesses reported seeing Rosa dragging a dog behind an electric scooter. Rosa was interviewed and released the next day.
The dog, named Zebra, is owned by someone else, and was treated and released.
Video of the incident has since gone viral. Social media has lit up with angry reactions toward Rosa, and her Yelp page is flooded with comments about her treatment of the dog.
Two rallies have been held so far calling for Rosa’s arrest, and another one is set for Friday at 2 p.m. outside the district attorney’s office.
If the DA decides to charge Rosa, the charge could be classified as either a misdemeanor or a felony.
Copyright 2019 KGET via CNN. All rights reserved.