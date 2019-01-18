Stormy Then Turning Cold!

Starting off with Saturday, a line of showers and storms will move through the Valley tomorrow afternoon and evening. A couple of storms could be strong, however, the severe risk remains low. Main threat would be strong gusty winds. Behind the line, a powerful cold front will pass through the Valley. We’ll turn dramatically colder with temperatures down into the 30′s by Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s! Bright sunshine will warm us into the 40′s, but windy conditions will make it feel colder. Sunday night looks like the coldest night with lows in the lower to mid 20s. Remember to protect your pipes, plants, and pets! Temps will rebound mid-week as our next weather maker moves through bringing rain to the area Wednesday and Thursday. After that, potential continues to grow from another arctic blast next weekend, which could bring the coldest air we’ve seen so far this winter. Stay tuned!