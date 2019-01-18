Suspect in Chambers Co. 1985 capital murder to be extradited following Puerto Rico arrest

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A cold case is heating back up after officials located a fugitive who was on the run for over 30 years.
David Pike is facing charges of capital murder in Alabama.
Calvin Irvin was shot and killed in the summer of 1985, during an alleged burglary. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart said investigators named David Pike and King Albert Mayes as suspects in the case. Mayes served his time.
“After making bond, but before being indicted, David Pike fled the area,” said Sheriff Lockhart.
“For the past 34 years, the investigators with the sheriff’s office, the fifth judicial circuit’s DA’s office," Lockhart said. "FBI, SBI, ALEA and the US Marshall’s Service has spent numerous man hours trying to locate the fugitive. He was even featured on the TV show ‘America’s Most Wanted.’”
After 34 years, Pike was located over 1,500 miles away from Alabama. “On January 17, David Pike was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico," Lockhart said, "due to a fraudulent passport.”
According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Puerto Rican officials confirmed Pike was using an alias and wanted in Chambers County.
Family members said the investigators worked tirelessly to find justice for their loved one. “I would just like to thank you guys, T.J., Sheriff, and everybody else involved," one woman said. "T.J. promised he would never give up, and you did too. Y’all didn’t, y’all didn’t give up and 34 years later he’s coming back and he’s going to answer for what he did.”
“I would like to thank the diplomatic services, security services and the united states postal services and the united states department of homeland security," Lockhart said, "for their work in what they named, of all names, operation sweet home Alabama.”
The Chambers County District Attorney said, along with Puerto Rican authorities and Governor Kay Ivey’s office, they are beginning the process of extradition to get Pike back to Alabama to face charges.
