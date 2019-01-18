Woman killed, another victim critically injured, in Houston-area church shooting; suspect identified

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Gray News) – One woman was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting outside a church in Cypress, TX, on Thursday.
Authorities said the victims were shot in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church around 7 p.m.
The wounded victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
KTRK reports that the suspected shooter, Arthur Edigin, 62, is the deceased victim’s ex-husband, and the injured victim is Edigin’s daughter, citing law enforcement sources.
Officials believe the suspect was motivated by a domestic dispute.
KPRC reports the deceased victim was 66 years old, and the injured victim is 31.
Authorities are now searching for Edigin. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and description of him late Thursday night:
